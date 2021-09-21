Following are the lists of the Southern Alberta School Divisions and the various wards and who is in and where there are some races:
Holy Spirit Board
Ward 1: Coaldale (1 position) - Acclaimed
Frances Cote
Ward 2: Lethbridge (5 positions) - ELECTION OCTOBER 18, 2021
Linda Ellefson
Roisin Gibb
Bryan Kanzler
Keith McDonald
Carmen P. Mombourquette
Robert (Bob) Spitzig
Ward 3: Picture Butte (1 position) - NOMINATION PERIOD EXTENDED
As no nominees were filed for the office of Separate School Trustee for Ward No. 3 (Picture Butte), nominations will again be accepted at the Lethbridge City Hall Clerk's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon
Nominations will continue to remain open and be adjourned in the same manner from day to day until noon of the day that they required number of nominations has been received until Monday, September 27, 2021.
Ward 4: Pincher Creek (1 position) - ELECTION OCTOBER 18, 2021
Bart Denie
Blake Dolan
Ward 5: Taber/Bow Island (1 position) - Acclaimed
Thomas Machacek
Prairie Rose School Division
Ward 1 - Northern Ward
Lois Bedwell-Acclaimed
Ward 2 - Cypress East
Cathy Hogg-Acclaimed
Ward 3 - Redcliff /Dunmore-Election
Pamela Cursons
Robyn Orthner
Shauna Vanderspruit
2 vacancies
Ward 4 - Cypress West
Graeme Dennis-Acclaimed
Ward 5 - Bow Island/Burdett
Patty Rooks-Acclaimed
Ward 6 - Foremost / County of Forty Mile
Nancy Haraga-Acclaimed
Grasslands Public Schools
2021 Official Candidates List for Public School Trustee
Ward A: Bassano - Gem – Rosemary
Leslie Douglass -Acclaimed
Ward B: Duchess - Cassils - Bow City - Rural Brooks
Morey, Linda Morey-Acclaimed
Ward C: Tilley – Patricia - Rolling Hills - Rainier - Scandia
Schroeder, Braden Schroeder-Acclaimed
Brooks Ward: City of Brooks – and partial surrounding area
Number of Vacancies 3 -Election
Patrick Connor
Ahmed Kassem
Duane Perkins
Melanie Reed Zukowski
Natalie Regner
