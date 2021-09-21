Three school divisions: only a few trustee elections

Following are the lists of the Southern Alberta School Divisions and the various wards and who is in and where there are some races: 

Holy Spirit Board 

Ward 1: Coaldale (1 position) - Acclaimed

Frances Cote 

Ward 2: Lethbridge (5 positions)   -  ELECTION OCTOBER 18, 2021

Linda Ellefson

Roisin Gibb

Bryan Kanzler

Keith McDonald

Carmen P. Mombourquette

Robert (Bob) Spitzig

Ward 3: Picture Butte (1 position)   -  NOMINATION PERIOD EXTENDED

As no nominees were filed for the office of Separate School Trustee for Ward No. 3 (Picture Butte), nominations will again be accepted at the Lethbridge City Hall Clerk's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon

Nominations will continue to remain open and be adjourned in the same manner from day to day until noon of the day that they required number of nominations has been received until Monday, September 27, 2021.  

Ward 4: Pincher Creek (1 position)   -  ELECTION OCTOBER 18, 2021

Bart Denie

Blake Dolan

Ward 5: Taber/Bow Island (1 position) - Acclaimed

Thomas Machacek

Prairie Rose School Division

Ward 1 - Northern Ward

Lois Bedwell-Acclaimed

Ward 2 - Cypress East

Cathy Hogg-Acclaimed

Ward 3 - Redcliff /Dunmore-Election

Pamela Cursons

Robyn Orthner

Shauna Vanderspruit

2 vacancies

Ward 4 - Cypress West

Graeme Dennis-Acclaimed

Ward 5 - Bow Island/Burdett

Patty Rooks-Acclaimed

Ward 6 - Foremost / County of Forty Mile

Nancy Haraga-Acclaimed

Grasslands Public Schools

2021 Official Candidates List for Public School Trustee

Ward A: Bassano - Gem – Rosemary

Leslie Douglass -Acclaimed

Ward B: Duchess - Cassils - Bow City - Rural Brooks 

Morey, Linda Morey-Acclaimed 

Ward C: Tilley – Patricia - Rolling Hills - Rainier - Scandia

Schroeder, Braden Schroeder-Acclaimed

Brooks Ward: City of Brooks – and partial surrounding area

Number of Vacancies 3 -Election

Patrick Connor

Ahmed Kassem

Duane Perkins

Melanie Reed Zukowski

Natalie Regner

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.