On July 15, at 2:23 p.m., members of the Fort Macleod RCMP attempted a traffic stop however the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and crashed through a fence of a local business in the 400 block of 12 Street in Fort Macleod.
Further investigation by the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit resulted in police locating the vehicle at approximately 3:11 p.m., on Range Road 262 near Township Road 64. The vehicle was brought to a stop with the use of a tire deflation device and some help from a local resident who blocked a portion of the road with a large work truck.
Three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
Kyle Dean Jordan (27) of Lethbridge was arrested on several outstanding warrants and is facing fresh charges of:
- Dangerous driving
- Flight from police
- Driving while prohibited Canada wide
- Breach of conditions (x2)
- Possession of fentanyl
Following a judicial hearing Jordan did not speak to bail and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on July 20, 2020.
A 38-year-old male from Fort Macleod and a 32-year-old female from Pincher Creek are also facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Oct. 14, 2020.
