With in-person classes being on hold due to COVID19, Alberta Health Services Public Health Dietitians are offering free nutrition classes online for South Zone parents.
In the Infant Feeding class, parents will learn signs their baby is ready to start solid foods and have the opportunity to explore topics such as key nutrients, food allergies, baby-led weaning, and making food for baby.
The Mealtime Struggles class is all about strategies for dealing with picky eaters to help the children develop healthy eating behaviors and end mealtime struggles.
Feeding Babies is offered monthly (next class June 9) and Mealtime Struggles (next class June 10) is offered four times per year. To see upcoming dates, times and registration links visit szonenutrition.eventbrite.com
