October 2nd marks the Dave Rozdeba South Alberta Flight Academy’s Drone Games, in partnership with QinetiQ, Super T Aviation, and the Medicine Hat College.
Hosted on the Eagle Butte High School Grounds, both members of the flight academy and general public are invited to test their prowess in flying small drones in a series of events, as well as see some showcased work that happens in the Academy.
No licence is required to fly the drones, said Jimi Ricci, lead instructor at the Flight Academy, however all drones must be under 250 grams in weight.
“We certainly have to abide by Transport Canada rules. So all the drones participating has to be under 250 grams,” said Ricci. “We've got a number of drones that as part of the program that, you know, certainly our kids will be flying but also some will be made available to people who want to participate that don't have their own drone, then we will have opportunities for them to use our drones. Our school is well outside the controlled air space of Medicine Hat, so we don't have to worry about that. In terms of leveling the playing field, we certainly have age categories, we have a great grade 10 and under, grade 11 and 12 category and an adult category.”
The games will consist of a series of events, including an obstacle course.
“We've got a number of gates and flags that the participants will have to fly their drones through and that will simply be a timed event,” said Ricci. “Then we have purchased some additional mechanisms that are attached to the drones there, and they allow us to remotely drop objects from the drone. So we will be doing a trajectory target shooting basically where the drones fly horizontally. And they will, they will be required to release a payload prior to a certain mark on the ground or in the air, we might be using the fence of our baseball backstop. They will be trying to hit targets on the ground with accuracy of course, so there's the drop events. And the third event is a bit of a scavenger hunt, where they will simply have to fly to various locations on the field and, and either take some pictures or collect some information at that station in order to put together a puzzle of some sorts. And then, again, the first team that would complete that event, when the events are complete, that team would win the event.”
Ricci has suggested that the drop event may be partnered, with one person flying the drone and the other releasing the payload, in order to make it more fair for those perhaps unaccustomed to flying drones, as well as the possible inclusion of word scrambles or other skill testing activities in the other events to even the playing field.
“The goal is just to get a variety of individuals. You know, we'd love to involve the community in what we're doing. And part of that is that we really want to share to the community what our program is. So in the downtime when people are applying, we will have static displays set up . We'll be explaining the South Alberta flight Academy, QinetiQ will have some of their unmanned vehicles on display as well, that they sell to militaries around the world.”
“There'll be something to see, for all participants and all observers of the events. It's the first time that we're doing it. So we're looking for some great things to happen. And I see no reason why that wouldn’t happen. So really something for everyone, kids and adults. It’s going to be fun,” said Ricci.
