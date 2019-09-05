Southern Alberta residents living with chronic disease have an opportunity to join a free Alberta Health Services (AHS) program designed to help them take control of their health and improve their quality of life.
Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week series of workshops designed to support Albertans living with ongoing health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, high blood pressure, obesity, fibromyalgia, Crohn’s disease, colitis, celiac disease, mental health concerns and others.
The Better Choices, Better Health workshops are led by AHS healthcare professionals or trained volunteers, many of whom live with a chronic disease. This approach ensures a supportive, welcoming environment and an understanding of the challenges participants face.
Because those living with chronic conditions often face the same day-to-day challenges, the program teaches tools and techniques common to all chronic conditions rather than any one specific disease or condition.
Topics include:
· Solving problems and setting goals.
•Handling discomfort and fatigue.
•Managing medication.
•Dealing with difficult emotions.
•Eating healthy and increasing activity.
•Communicating with healthcare providers.
Workshops will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., starting Sept. 11 to Oct. 16, at Alberta Healthy Living, 424 5 St. S. in Lethbridge. Please 403-388-6654 or toll-free 1-866-506-6654 to register.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
