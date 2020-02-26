Southeast Alberta residents living with chronic pain have an opportunity to join a free Alberta Health Services (AHS) program designed to help them take control of their health and improve their quality of life.
Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week series of free workshops designed to support Albertans living with ongoing health conditions, which often include chronic pain. The 2 ½ hour sessions are designed to help participants increase their confidence and learn new skills to better manage their health condition(s) in order to enjoy a better quality of life. Support persons are also welcome to register and attend.
The Better Choices, Better Health workshops are led by AHS healthcare professionals or trained volunteers, many of whom live with a chronic disease. This approach ensures a supportive, welcoming environment and an understanding of the challenges participants face. Because those living with chronic conditions often face the same day-to-day challenges, the program teaches tools and techniques common to all chronic conditions rather than any one specific disease or condition.
Workshops will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., starting Feb. 26 to April 1, 2020 at the Medicine Hat Family Leisure Centre (Sage Room), 2000 Division Ave. N.W. Please call 403-529-8969 or toll-free 1-866-795-9709. Visit www.ahs.ca/bcbh.
Anyone living with chronic pain or a chronic condition who is interested in leader training can call the above numbers to inquire about the next training session, which takes place in April.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.