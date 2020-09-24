A state-of-the-art learning tool is now available to healthcare staff at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, which will help them practise critical skills and benefit countless patients in their care.
A former clinical space in the hospital has been redeveloped into the Medicine Hat Regional Simulation Lab, a project made possible through financial support from the Medicine Hat & District Health Foundation, which covered the full $120,000 cost to develop the space.
“Simulation-based training has become an essential tool in the professional development of front-line staff,” says Dr. Vincent Grant, Medical Director for the eSIM Provincial Simulation Program. “Lessons learned are on an individual, team and systems level, as the simulations can also identify issues in the care processes and environments that can be corrected.”
The new lab — the 12th dedicated space under Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) eSIM Provincial Simulation program — features three patient spaces for simulations, a dedicated debriefing space, and video capture and streaming recording systems so staff can review their work. The lab will support clinical practice areas such as pediatrics, obstetrics, neonatal intensive care, geriatrics, emergency, trauma, operating room, post-anesthetic care unit, medical unit, surgical unit, mental health and intensive care unit.
“This learning tool is going to make a difference in the lives of residents throughout our entire region,” says Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat. “Thank you to the health foundation and everyone who donated to make this simulation lab become a reality.”
“The new simulation lab demonstrates a commitment to advancing the quality and scope of healthcare expertise in rural Alberta. State-of-the-art training will create and attract world-class talent to meet the needs of the community,” says Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat.
“The new eSIM lab is an investment in our healthcare staff,” says Heather Bach, Executive Director for Medicine Hat & District Health Foundation. “The foundation is proud to work with the Drowning Ford Grazing Association to provide this eSIM lab to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital. Thank you to them and all of our donors for making a difference.”
eSIM is a trademark for Educate, Simulate, Innovate, Motivate, and is a provincewide active healthcare simulation program, which offers an opportunity to improve the safety and quality of care for all Albertans.
The program gives all healthcare learners the opportunity to develop critical clinical and communication skills in a safe and non-threatening simulated environment, while not exposing actual patients to risk. Simulation has been identified by the Canadian Patient Safety Institute as a core strategy to educate health professionals to enhance patient safety.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
