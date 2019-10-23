Following an incredibly tight race to the finish line on the national hustings, there were few questions about who was on top in Bow River as incumbent Martin Shields and the Conservatives cruised to a landslide re-election victory in the riding Monday.
On the federal front, the electoral landscape has arrived as a far more complex animal, with Justin Trudeau and the Liberals poised for an attempt to wrestle it into submission by forming a minority government, potentially propped up by an enlarged contingent of 24 NDP MPs, or even the Green Party.
In Bow River as of 10 p.m., Shields had secured 32,524 votes for 83 per cent of the vote (180 of 213 polls reporting), trailed distantly by Liberal Margaret Rhemtulla with 2,452 votes, or six per cent of the vote. Nearly tied with Rhemtulla was the NDP’s Lynn MacWilliam, who took in 2,329 votes for 5.9 per cent. People’s Party of Canada candidate Tom Ikert had 931 votes for 2.4 per cent, followed by the Green Party’s Hendrika Maria Tuithof de Jonge with 620 votes at 1.6 per cent, and taking up the rear was Tom Lipp with the Christian Heritage Party with 337 votes, good for 0.9 per cent.
Repeated attempts to reach Shields late on election night at his campaign headquarters in Brooks were unsuccessful.
As of 10 p.m. the Liberals were leading or elected in 156 seats, followed by the Conservatives with 121, the Bloc Quebecois with 32, the NDP with 25, the Green Party with three, and one independent. Nationally, the Liberals were holding at 33.2 per cent of the national vote, with 34.3 per cent for the Conservatives.
Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives have captured 121 ridings, forming a large cohort on the right that will no doubt present a stout challenge to Trudeau’s now-chastened Liberals with 156 seats. Back from parliamentary oblivion in Quebec is a resurgent collection of 32 Bloc Quebecois MPs, who are sure to be a wildcard in this Parliament as third parties often carry an inordinate weight in a minority House.
Shields, a long-time teacher and school administrator, served previously as the mayor of Brooks before his election to the House of Commons as the Conservative MP for Bow River in 2015. In 2015, Shields captured 38,701 ballots for 77.4 per cent of the vote, trailed distantly by the Liberals’ William Alexander, who took in 6,840 ballots for 13.7 per cent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.