The Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol is stepping up inspections for Roadcheck 2021, a three-day campaign focusing on commercial vehicle safety.
From May 4-6, officers from the Sheriff Highway Patrol will conduct hundreds of additional inspections throughout the province to ensure commercial vehicle drivers operate safely on the roads.
Roadcheck is an annual North America-wide operation conducted by agencies that belong to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Officers from participating organizations share information with commercial vehicle drivers, check vehicles and drivers for compliance with federal and provincial regulations, and collect inspection data for statistical analysis.
“An important part of keeping Albertans safe is making sure our roads are safe and that vital goods and services reach their destination on time – something that has been more important than ever during the pandemic. Ensuring commercial drivers and vehicles comply with safety standards saves lives, prevents collisions and protects Alberta’s highway infrastructure.”
Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General
Inspections include examining vehicle mechanical components as well as driver credentials and hours of service. Each year, Roadcheck places special emphasis on specific violations. This year’s focus is on vehicle lighting and driver hours of service.
Sheriff Highway Patrol officers interacting with the public while conducting front-line enforcement are following safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Quick facts
•During Roadcheck 2020, the Sheriff Highway Patrol performed 727 vehicle inspections over a three-day span.
•The most commonly used vehicle inspection procedure, the North American Standard Level I inspection, has 37 steps and examines critical components, including:
◦brake systems
◦cargo securement
◦driveline/driveshaft
◦exhaust systems
◦fuel systems
◦lighting devices
◦steering mechanisms
◦suspensions
◦tires
◦van and open-top trailer bodies
◦wheels, rims and hubs
