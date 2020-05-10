Alberta Health Services (AHS) is again partnering with the City of Brooks and municipal and community partners to open another three-day COVID-19 Assessment Centre for people who have no COVID-19 symptoms.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 14 at the same location of 144009 Township Road 192N.
Members of the public with no COVID-19 symptoms can access the assessment centre without an appointment. It will operate as a drive-in facility and translation services will be readily available. This service is available for people who live and/or work in the Brooks region who do not currently have any symptoms and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Please bring your healthcare card and photo identification. There should be no more than two individuals from a single household in each vehicle.
Residents of Brooks and area are reminded that if they meet any of the expanded criteria for testing (aches, cough, headache, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, loss of sense of smell or taste, conjunctivitis or pink eye), they should contact 811 or use the online assessment tool and not attend the asymptomatic assessment centre. The current symptomatic assessment centre operating at the Brooks Health Centre will continue to provide COVID-19 swabs for people who have been referred to AHS Public Health through Health Link (811) or the online assessment tool.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
