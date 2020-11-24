Alberta’s Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS) is now accepting applications from residents and landlords of mobile home communities for tenancy-related disputes, including return of security deposits and disputes over damages.
Access to the RTDRS was made possible for Albertans in these communities by government legislation passed in May.
Root Cause Issues
In addition to being granted full access to the RTDRS, residents and landlords of mobile home communities are invited to participate in an online survey about other issues and concerns they have. Albertans will have four weeks to complete the survey, closing December 13, 2020.
The survey can be found at: https://www.alberta.ca/mobile-home-site-issues-engagement.aspx
“I heard clearly last year, that access to dispute resolution services was only part of the solution for residents in mobile home communities. This survey will help Alberta’s government identify other concerns that are best addressed through other departments or levels of government,” noted Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta.
“Alberta’s government has taken action to ensure residents of mobile home sites have access to dispute resolution services that do not create unfair costs or additional red tape. I look forward to seeing the results of our survey that will help us better serve mobile home communities.” explained Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat.
“Numerous constituents have outlined problems that this piece of legislation addresses. I am pleased the government was able to remedy some inequities.” said Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat.
Results from the online survey will be reviewed by officials from the departments of Community and Social Services, Health, Municipal Affairs, and Seniors and Housing, with additional work as necessary by the departments of Infrastructure, Justice and Solicitor General, and Transportation. Service Alberta will provide assistance if needed.
Quick facts
-The RTDRS is a faster, less formal and less expensive alternative to the court system that helps resolve tenancy disputes for Albertans renting residential properties and mobile home sites.
-The RTDRS was launched in 2006 and now receives more than 11,000 applications annually.
-Landlords and tenants can file applications for remedies of up to $50,000 through the RTDRS.
-Currently, urgent applications (related to eviction and ending tenancies) are being heard within 10 to 15 business days after filing, and other applications (e.g. security deposits, damages) are heard in about 30 to 45 business days.
-The RTDRS application fee is $75, while provincial court fees can range from $100 to $200.
