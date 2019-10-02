Southeast Alberta escaped the brunt of the snowstorm that dumped heavy, wet snow across the southern part of the province over the weekend, but the early snowfall was more than enough for producers who were in the midst of getting their crops off the field.
The Brooks area received 34 cm of snow, bringing to a halt, not only traffic on the TransCanada highway, but the local harvest.
Nathan Stamp, from Stamp Seeds near Enchant was spending Tuesday morning digging out the drifts in the yard and expected it to be about a week before they would be able to return to the field.
“We have quite a bit of snow here. Some of the drifts are four feet or higher and two feet in the yard,” said Stamp, adding that there is about 15% of crop left in the field.
“There are a couple fields of wheat and hopefully, there’ll be no sprouting issues. Plus, if it’s laying there too long, the quality might be worse. We’re lucky we have got as much crop off as we did.”
Stamp said that Monday night the temperature dropped to -16, so any melting that took place on Monday froze up overnight.
“Now, we’re hoping for good weather. We have a little more winter crops left to seed, too. The last couple of years we’ve been able to do our fall work until mid-December,” said Stamp.
Deb Good, from Paradise Ranch south of Seven Persons said the storm could have been a lot worse for them, but they too have had challenges with the heavy snow.
“We’ve been feeding the cows with a deck truck, but it’s getting done,” said Good.
On Monday, they noticed that 64 heifers had broken through the fence during the storm, so they set out on their side-by-side to bring them back.
“(On Monday) we said, where are the cows? The old cows knew where to go, but not the heifers. The cows do want to come home,” she said.
Good said they feel fortunate to have not had too many issues from the storm.
“We have a generator system for the whole yard and the storm blew so hard, the snow didn’t stay on the branches, so we didn’t have a bunch of broken branches,’ she said.
Still, the snow has slowed them down somewhat.
We’re getting around, but don’t have our third cut hay done yet, but all this snow will melt off in a few days,” she said.
