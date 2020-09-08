Southern Alberta Community Living Association (SACLA) would like to announce that Trenton C. Regier has been selected through an extensive and competitive recruitment process as SACLA's new Chief Executive Officer - SACLA welcomes new CEO assumed his new role on August 17.
SACLA is a non-profit organization supporting individuals with developmental disabilities – facilitating inclusive, vibrant communities where people connect, contribute, and are valued; since 1980.
"I am honored to have been selected as SACLA's CEO; it is a privilege to be part of an organization that provides individually designed supports to adults and children with developmental disabilities to help them achieve their personal goals in life." "SACLA is an organization with a long and proud history - I will do my best to support employees to make a difference in helping people to fulfill their passion." said Regier, CEO of SACLA.
Regier succeeds Sue Manery, who will be retiring from SACLA in the upcoming months. To ensure a smooth transition in leadership, Manery will remain with SACLA in a consultant role to our new CEO for the next few months with a formal retirement announcement coming soon.
"We are excited to have been able to recruit Trenton. His well rounded 20-year career in healthcare has set him up with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead our team for the foreseeable future," said Rick Weste, Chair of the SACLA CEO Recruitment Committee.
"Serving as a leader in various aspects and roles within the healthcare system, Trenton brings a unique perspective on the delivery of community-based services that will benefit our individuals and families," said Anna Olson, Chairperson of the SACLA Board of Directors. "I am excited to work with Trenton Regier as we continue to live out our mission and our vision, including creating possibilities and fostering relationships with our clients and families, which are two key foundational pieces of SACLA's thinking and actions."
Before joining SACLA, Trenton served The Good Samaritan Society for the last three years as their Southern Alberta Director of Operations then being promoted to Senior Director of Operations for Southern Alberta and the Interior British Columbia sites. He provided leadership and operational accountability for various programs, services, and departments, including assisted/supportive living, continuing/long term care, dementia care, hospitality, asset management, and maintenance.
Prior to the Good Samaritan Society, Regier worked 15 years for the former Cypress Health Region, now The Saskatchewan Health Authority, in multiple roles, starting as the Manager of Infection Control/Employee Health/Sterile processing becoming a Facility Manager. From there, he was promoted to the position of Director of Population Health and, finally, for the last six years, was the Director of Long Term Care and Integrated Health Services.
Regier is a registered nurse, and his educational background includes a Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of Lethbridge. He also has received education and certification in Lean principles through John Black Associates, Infection Control, the Eden Philosophy of Care, ADKAR Change Management, Firefighting, and the fields of Emergency Medical Response and Infection Control.
Regier enjoys being involved in his surrounding community and currently volunteers at his local church in hospitality. He previously spent time as a volunteer firefighter/EMR for 13 years.
