Rural Southern Alberta election results (unofficial)

Unofficial results from around southern Alberta for the municipal and school division elections from those who were available Oct. 19:
Town of Bassano: Councillors: Elected: Irvin Morey-296; Sydney Miller-276; Mike Wetzstein-251; Kevin Jones-247; John Slomp-236. Not elected: Timothy Gourlay-222; Lynn Royea-132; Bentley Barnes-106.
City of Brooks: Mayor: John Petrie-1,580 (Elected); Norman Gerestein-1,162. Councillors: Jon Nesbitt-1,367; Joel Goodnough-1,336; Marissa Wardrop-1,213; Mohammed Idriss-1,150; Bill Prenctice-1,146; Ray Juska-1,117. (Not elected): Jim Third-1,113; Dave Zukowski-954; Mike Regner-810; Grace Miedema-744; Ryan Mobbs-639; Chris Kenney-435; Fakhar Islam-412.
Town of Claresholm: Mayor: Chelsae Petrovic (Elected)-828; Doug MacPherson-624. Councillors (Elected): Craig Zimmer (1,026); Mike Cutler (1,026); Brad Schlossberger (1,017); Kieth Carlson (963); Rod Kettles (927); Kandice Meister (912). Not elected: Gaven Moore-749; Jamie Cutler-534.
Town of Fort Macleod: Mayor Brent Feyter acclaimed); Councillor (Elected): (Elected): Jim Monteith-581; Werner Junior Dressler; Kristi Edwards; Gordon Wolstenholme; Mackenzie Hengerer; Marco Van Huigenbos; Nigel Edmounds (Not elected)-298.
Town of Nanton: Mayor: Jennifer Handley-651 (Elected); Erik Abilgaard-138. Councillor (Elected): Terry Wickett-633; Kevin Todd-471; Victor Czop-415; David Mitchell-409; Roger Miller-343; Ken Sorenson-340. (Not elected): Amanda Rae Bustard-334; Dan McLelland-333; Darcy Slettede-248; Jennifer Wing-238; Aren Iwanicha-40.
Town of Pincher Creek: Mayor: Don Anderberg (Elected)-729; Scott Korbett-319; Jim Litkowski-185. Councillors: Elected: Wayne Oliver-701; David Arthur Green-679; Wayne Elliott-676; Brian Wright-629; Mark Barber-603; Sahra Nodge-577; (Not elected): Brian McGillivray-513; Judy Lane-481; Tammy Lynn Carmichael-478; Corinne Payne-417; Jocelyne Sheen-315; Blaise James John O’Rourke-127; Mike Chaput-58.
Town of Taber: Mayor: Andrew Prokop-1058 (Elected); Ken Holst-944; Rick Popadynetz-138; Councillors: Joanne Sorensen-1058; Carly Firth-980; Alf Rudd-959; Garth Bekkering-849; Monica McLean-770; Jack Brewin-749. (Not elected): Wanda Osburne-Campbell-723; Daniel Remfert-684; Pat Bremner-681; Chad Ross-589; Joe Strojwas-503; Mike Krchnak-316; Lori Pitcher-311; Peter Cunningham-226; Blaine Carlsen-157.
Village of Warner: (Elected): Tyler Lindsay - 108; Donald Toovey - 96; Marty Kirby - 94; Eric Burns - 89; Scott Alexander - 81; (Not elected): Verne Strain - 75; Colette Glynn - 68; Reg Clemence - 64; Richard Chaddeton - 56; Micheline Basi - 54; Patricia Geddes - 53; Donald Kerr - 44.
Town of Vauxhall: Elected: Councillor: Marilyn Forchuk-134; Shelley Deleeuw-121; Raymond Coad-115; Margaret Plumtree-110; Kimberly Egeland-110; Kimberley Cawley-110; Barry Thomson-82; (Not elected): Linda English-77.
Cypress County: Ward 2: Blaine Brost-125 (Elected); Matthew Cole-109; Dustin Jones-74; Ward 3: Lloyd Want-74 (Elected); Ernest Mudie-44; Ward 4: Robin Kurpjuweit-159 (Elected); Garry Lentz-95; Ward 5: Dan Hamilton-202 (Elected); Della Burkitt-161; Ward 6: Dustin Vossler-195 (Elected); Travis Tubman-71; Ward 7: Richard Oster (Elected)-213; Garry Procter-144.
County of Newell: Division 1 (Rolling Hills): Dan Short-82; David Stabbler-57.
County of Lethbridge: Division 3 (West Coaldale): Mark Sayers (Elected)-176; Robert Horvath (I)-58; Division 4 (Coalhurst) John Kuerbis (Elected)—181; Michael Schooten-117.
MD of Pincher Creek: Division 3: David Cox (Elected)-165; Garry Marchuk-60; Division 4: Harold Hollingshead (Elected)-118; Jim Wlesch-67; Division 5: John Ronald MacGarva (Elected)-193; Charles Adam Lee-139.
Prairie Rose School Division: Ward 3 (Dunmore, Redcliff) Pam Cursons (I)-713 (Elected); Shauna VandSpruit-569 (Elected); Robyn Orthner-405.
Holy Spirit Catholic School Division:
Ward 2 (Lethbridge) Tricia Doherty (Elected); Linda Ellefson (Elected); Roisin Gibb (Elected); Carmen Mombourquette (Elected), Bob Spitzig (Elected), Bryan Kanzler; Keith McDonald. Ward 4 (Pincher Creek) Bart Denie; Blake Nolan was not known as of Oct. 19 8 a.m.
