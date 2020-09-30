A rural crime spree has been thwarted, with ALERT making two arrests and recovering nearly $20,000 of stolen property.
The arrests took place on September 24, 2020, after a Medicine Hat home was searched. The investigation was a collaborative effort between ALERT’s Southeast Alberta Property Crime Unit, Medicine Hat Police Service, Taber Police Service, Taber RCMP, and Bow Island RCMP.
ALERT has linked the stolen property to thefts in Taber, Redcliff, Dunmore, Bow Island, and Medicine Hat. Some of the stolen property included a cargo trailer, van, bicycles, and various tools.
“Prolific property crimes like these really magnify crime concerns in rural communities. ALERT teamed up with our partner agencies to put an end to this crime spree,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional Teams.
“The movement of criminals across our police jurisdictions requires a collaborative and targeted approach. We are grateful for the partnership with ALERT in combatting crime in southern Alberta,” said Chief Graham Abela, Taber Police Service.
Dallas MacDougall was charged with breaking-and-entering, theft, theft of motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property. The 49-year-old man from Medicine Hat also had a number of outstanding warrants from Medicine Hat and Redcliff.
Christopher Penney, a 45-year-old man from Medicine Hat, was charged with breaking-and-entering.
Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for two Lethbridge suspects. Shane Poole, a 31-year-old man, and Nicole Poole, a 25-year-old woman, are wanted for vehicle theft and theft.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
