With September just around the corner, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding Albertans to make sure immunization is on your back-to-school-checklist for your child.
“By following a routine immunization schedule, you and your child will be immunized against diseases at the safest and most effective ages and stages,” says Dr. Vivien Suttorp, Medical Officer of Health, South Zone. “This means you and your child will get the maximum possible protection.”
AHS provides free, routine immunization for infants and children who live in Alberta.
By the age of four, children should receive the dTap-IPV and MMR-Var vaccines, which protect against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox).
“Immunization is safe, immunization is effective and immunization protects whole communities. The more people who are fully immunized in a community, the safer everyone is,” says Dr. Suttorp.
Lethbridge Community Health is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for immunization appointments. To book an appointment, please call: 403-388-6666. If you have any questions about your child’s immunization status, please speak with a public health nurse or call Health Link at 811.
Medicine Hat Community Health is open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. To book an appointment, please call 403-502-8200.
To find Community Health locations and hours in your community, visit Inform Alberta, https://informalberta.ca/public/common/viewSublist.do?cartId=1014853 or call Health Link at 811.
Childhood routine immunization schedules can be found at immunizealberta.ca.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
