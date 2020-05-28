Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta is thrilled to announce its newest Board member, Craig Elder.
Craig has been instrumental behind the scenes as Medicine Hat prepares to welcome RMHC Alberta with open arms. RMHC Alberta’s fourth house located in Medicine Hat is expected to open this summer.
Craig is a Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor with RBC Dominion Securities, and has spent his career building a leading wealth management practice that works with individuals, business, and non-profit organizations across Canada and internationally.
“Our twins were born prematurely and spent many weeks in hospital,” says Elder. “We were fortunate to have family to rely on, but many don’t have that luxury. Ronald McDonald House plays an important role in keeping families near to loved ones without the added financial burden.”
Craig has many years of volunteer and board experience with for-profit and non-profit organizations including the Alberta Motor Association, various Rotary Clubs, the Cypress Club of Medicine Hat, Medicine Hat Rugby Development Association, Medicine Hat Burns Club, Medicine Hat College Business Advisory Committee, and Invest Medicine Hat.
“Craig has been a true champion of RMHC Alberta’s Medicine Hat house since its inception,” says Jason Evanson, CEO of RMHC Alberta. “We’re fortunate to have him in our corner.”
RMHC Alberta currently has 16 board members who are responsible for the governance of the organization. Their work includes providing strategic direction, creating awareness for the organization, and supporting RMHC Alberta initiatives.
RMHC Alberta Board of Directors
Board Chair Thomas Lui
Vice Chair Dr. Ravi Bhargava
Vice Chair Morgan Campbell
Treasurer Richard Gil
Secretary Andy Cuthbertson
Director Cassie Campbell- Pascall
Director Jerry Danyluk
Director Morgan Deacon
Director Craig Elder
Director Shannon Gangl
Director Usman Tahir Jutt
Director Bin Lau
Director Randy Moufflier
Director Dr. Ivan Rebeyka
Director Harley Shoemaker
Director Jennifer Sullivan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.