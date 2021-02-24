Alberta Transportation is studying the need for new safety rest areas, potentially including gas stations and stores, or improving existing facilities including two between Medicine Hat and Gleichen.
Correspondence received by Brooks city council this week says the ministry is seeking input on the issue. It is also seeking a commercial partner for as many as 30 sites across the province.
In the southeast, potential sites are 33 kilometres east of Brooks, about halfway between Suffield and Tilley on the Trans-Canada Highway, and 22 kilometres east of Brooks.
Two others are located on both eastbound and westbound lanes north of Gleichen, approaching Strathmore.
Another would be located near Raymond in both directions on Highway 4 to the Coutts border crossing.
The letter states the purpose is to encourage commercial drivers to take regular breaks, not to compete with existing businesses, and as such be located outside urban areas.
Only eight of the 30 proposed locations are south of Edmonton, with most others on routes to Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and along the Yellowhead Highway.
