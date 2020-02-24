Local residents living with chronic disease have an opportunity to join a free Alberta Health Services (AHS) program designed to help them take control of their health and improve their quality of life.
Chronic Disease Self-Management is a six-week series of workshops designed to support Albertans living with ongoing health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, high blood pressure, obesity, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, cancer, HIV, Crohn’s disease, colitis, Celiac disease, and depression and anxiety. The sessions are led by trained volunteers, many of whom live with a chronic disease. This approach ensures an understanding of the challenges participants face and provides a supportive and welcoming environment.
Because those living with chronic conditions often face the same day-to-day challenges, Chronic Disease Self-Management focuses on teaching tools and techniques common to all chronic conditions rather than any one specific disease or condition.
Topics include:
•Solving problems and setting goals.
•Handling pain, fatigue and stress.
•Managing medication.
•Dealing with difficult emotions.
•Eating healthy and increasing activity.
•Communicating with healthcare providers.
Workshops will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., starting March 4 to April 8, 2020 at Alberta Healthy Living, 424 5 St. S. in Lethbridge. Please 403-388-6654 or toll-free 1-866-506-6654 to register.
Anyone living with chronic pain or a chronic condition who is interested in leader training can call the above numbers to inquire about the next training session, which takes place in April.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.