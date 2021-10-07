In the early afternoon of Oct. 5, 2021, at 12:38 p.m., Redcliff RCMP attended a collision between a pick-up truck and motorcycle on Highway 1 between Dunmore and Medicine Hat.
A pick-up truck was northbound from a service road when it entered Highway 1 and collided with an eastbound motorcycle.
The male and female riders of the motorcycle, both in their sixties, were transported to a local area hospital by EMS with unknown injuries.
The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck were not physically injured.
The driver of the pick-up truck, a 39-year-old male from Medicine Hat, was issued a violation ticket for Failing to Proceed Safely Before Entering Intersection under the Traffic Safety Act.
The collision remains under investigation and no further updates are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.