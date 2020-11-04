Redcliff RCMP are currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision south of Medicine Hat on Highway 3 near Range Road 63.
Currently (Wednesday morning), the highway is not passable due to the investigation.
Both Cypress County Fire and Volker Stevin are on scene and updates on both the investigation, and travel in the area will be forthcoming.
