On June 1, Redcliff RCMP were called out to an abandoned dune buggy on Township Road 110 near Range Road 65 in Cypress County.
There was nothing to identify the owner and it was towed to a secure compound. To date, the registered owner is unknown and Redcliff RCMP are seeking to identify the owner.
If you have information regarding this, please call (403)548-2288.
