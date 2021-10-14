Redcliff RCMP have arrested and charged two men from Medicine Hat for numerous offences after a crime spree.
On Oct. 5, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a break and enter to a business in Cypress County. Two suspects broke into a locked compound and gained entry into a business by smashing through an office window. Inside the suspects stole numerous items including tools, credit and fuel cards and personal items belonging to employees. Prior to leaving the area the suspects were confronted by an employee entering the compound. The suspects then fled from the business in a blue pickup truck. RCMP attended the scene, however, efforts made by police to locate the suspects at this time were unsuccessful.
On Oct. 6 at approximately 7:35 a.m., Redcliff and Bow Island RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter to a business located on Pembina Drive in Redcliff. The suspects broke into a locked compound and allegedly entered the business using a garage door opener after accessing an unlocked vehicle. Once inside, the suspects caused extensive damage to the interior of the building. The suspects stole several items from inside including: tools, keys and a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money. After exiting the business, the suspects stole a 2012 Dodge Ram, a 2019 Dodge Ram 5500, a N&N Triple Axel dump trailer, a Falcon flat deck trailer, a 2012 Bobcat S175 and a 2019 Bobcat T770. Staff from the business advised that both trucks had working GPS tracking technology that provided real time information on the vehicles location. Redcliff and Bow Island RCMP immediately attended to the areas indicated by GPS.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, Redcliff RCMP located one of the stolen Dodge Ram trucks, the dump trailer, the flat deck trailer and both Bobcats at a rural location near Dunmore, Alta. Also located on one of the trailers was a stolen motorcycle with a stolen license plate attached. The truck and been left abandoned and after efforts by police, the suspects were not located at this time.
At approximately 9:00 a.m., on Oct. 6, 2021, Redcliff and Bow Island RCMP members were advised via GPS that the Dodge Ram truck was travelling westbound on Highway 1 west of Suffield, Alberta. RCMP members located the vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed. The RCMP located the stolen truck on a rural road and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle evaded police by driving through a farmer's yard and fence and then continued northbound on a rural highway. Due to concerns for public safety, police discontinued following the suspect vehicle and deployed additional resources in an effort to locate the suspect vehicle.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redcliff RCMP with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service HAWC2 Helicopter, Medicine Hat ALERT Regional Property Crime Unit, Calgary and Red Deer Police Dog Services and the Bow Island, Brooks, Oyen, Hannah, Consort and Stettler RCMP Detachments, the suspect was arrested as he tried to steal another vehicle from a farm in Stettler County, Alta.
The second suspect was located and arrested later the same day at a residence in Medicine Hat without incident. The blue truck allegedly used in the first break and enter was recovered at the residence and found to have been stolen from Leader, Sask.
Craig Edward Perini (31) of Medicine Hat, is facing the following 23 charges:
• Breaking and entering a business with Intent (x2)
• Dangerous operation of a conveyance (x6)
• Flight from Peace Officer
• Operation of conveyance while prohibited
• Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon
• Possession of break-in instruments
• Mischief over $5000
• Mischief under $5000
• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x3)
• Fail to comply with release order (x3)
• Assault on peace officer with a weapon
• Assault on peace officer
Joshua Francis McCarthy (35) of Medicine Hat, is facing the following 6 charges.
• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
• ail to comply with release order x2
• Possession of a stolen card
• Break and enter a business with intent
• Mischief under $5000
Following a judicial hearing both Perini and McCarthy were remanded into custody, and will next be appearing on Oct. 14, in Medicine Hat Provincial Court.
As these matters are before the courts, no further details surrounding the incident can be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.