The Redcliff RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 72 year old Alfred Belyea of Suffield, Alta. Alfred was last seen on October 8, 2021.
Alfred is described as:
- 5’11”
- 200 lbs
- Blue eyes
- Grey hair
- Wearing glasses
If you have been in contact with Alfred Belyea, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
