On February 10, 2021, Redcliff RCMP received an uttering threats complaint.
The complainant alerted RCMP to a social media account which was suspected of being created under an alias. The “owner” of the social media account had allegedly posted several comments pertaining to personal violence towards an intended victim.
As a result of the investigation evidence was obtained, including through Judicial authorizations, and charges have been laid against a 44-year-old male from Walsh, Alta.
On March 25, Anwar Ahmad Kamaran (44) was arrested and has been charged with uttering threats and fail to comply with a release order (x2).
After a Judicial hearing Kamaran was remanded and will be appearing on March 29, 2021, in Medicine Hat Provincial Court.
Like verbal threats, comments made via online platforms can result in formal charges if they are determined to be criminal. If you are a victim of online threats, or are aware of such activity, please contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2222 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
