At approximately 12:20 pm on Sept. 29, Redcliff RCMP, along with Cypress County Fire, were dispatched to a tractor-trailer rollover in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, west of Suffield. The investigation found that a tire had burst on the unit just prior to the rollover.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was seriously injured in the collision. HALO Air Ambulance attended and transported the driver to Foothills Hospital in Calgary. Traffic was slowed in the immediate area during the investigation.
During the subsequent investigation, first responders on scene noticed several drivers taking photographs with their cell phones. In total, 5 tickets were issued for distracted driving, the penalty for which is a $300 fine. One of the drivers was operating a commercial vehicle.
Redcliff RCMP wish to remind the motoring public that it is unlawful to drive a vehicle on a highway while holding, viewing or manipulating a cell phone, radio communication device or other communication device.
RCMP also wish to acknowledge the strong and continuing partnership amongst the RCMP, Cypress County Fire and HALO, and appreciate the ability to work together during serious incidents such as this.
