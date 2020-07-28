On July 24, 2020, at 10:43 a.m., Redcliff RCMP received a call of vehicles speeding in a construction zone on Highway 1 between Irvine and Walsh, Alta.
One worker was hit in the hand by a westbound vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. The worker suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The vehicle is described as a silver Honda CRV with black trim and the passenger side mirror is believed to have been damaged in the incident.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was described as:
· Elderly female
· Grey hair
· Possibly wearing glasses
The RCMP would like to remind motorists that when in a construction zone, be extra cautious, obey all signs and construction zone speed limits, slow down and be prepared to stop at all times to ensure the safety of drivers, riders and workers.
Redcliff RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2222 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
