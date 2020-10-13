At approximately 10:37 am on October 10th, 2020 Redcliff RCMP received a complaint of fireworks being discharged from a moving vehicle at a second following vehicle, eastbound on Hwy 1 heading into Saskatchewan from Walsh, Alberta.
The suspects were captured on surveillance leaving a local gas station, after purchasing the fireworks, then proceeding eastbound on Hwy 1 before igniting and discharging them at the second vehicle; the second vehicle is believed to have been travelling with the suspects.
As a result of these actions, along with high winds and dry conditions in the area, numerous grass fires were started in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The perpetrators were travelling in a dark coloured Chevrolet Impala and a blue Ford F150.
The 3 suspects are described as all caucasian males.
Suspect 1: Around 5'10", 150 lbs, some facial hair on chin, "mullet-style" hair wearing a white "Moosehead Lager" t-shirt, blue pants, an olive green and black baseball hat and glasses
Suspect 2: Around 5'10", 160 lbs, longer, wavey hair wearing a navy blue "American Eagle" hoodie with white "AM EAGLE" font, black pants with a black baseball hat and glasses
Suspect 3: Around 6' tall, 150 lbs, longer hair on the back of his neck wearing a plaid green longsleeve shirt, blue jean and a black baseball hat with red trim, possibly a pick-axe on the front of the hat
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Redcliff RCMP at 403‑548-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477 (TIPS).
