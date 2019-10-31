The RCMP, along with emergency services were on scene at a two vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Range Road 101 Oct. 30. Eastbound traffic was diverted near Range Road 100.
At 12:50 p.m. the RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a collision involving two semis. Both semis were travelling east bound when one appears to have collided with the rear of another.
The drivers of both semis have been transported to hospitals; one via ground ambulance and one via HALO air ambulance. Injuries have not been determined.
A passenger was treated and released on scene.
A collision analyst was on scene. The traffic diversion lasted several hours while the RCMP conducted a scene examination. No further information on the collision is available at this time. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.