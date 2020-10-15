Shortly before 1 p..m on October 11, Redcliff RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter along Township Road 124 in Cypress County. The investigation alleges a male was found inside a residence asleep, after breaking in.
Danny Snyder, 36, of Medicine Hat, has been charged with Break and Enter into a Residence, 2 counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, 1 count of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and 1 count of Possession of Break-In Instruments. His first appearance in court was for today, October 15, 2020, in Medicine Hat.
A search warrant was obtained, leading to the recovery of an ATM which contained a significant amount of cash. Redcliff RCMP continue their investigation into the source of the ATM with regional law enforcement partners.
