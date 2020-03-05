Power Up Brooks is set to take place on Thursday March 12 at the Heritage Inn and Convention Centre.
This is the third time Brooks has hosted the event and each time it gets bigger and better. This one-day conference and learning event focuses on celebrating the Brooks Region’s local entrepreneurs, managers, business people and professionals, while providing training and business resources. The format for the event has changed slightly this year and will be held from 3 – 8 p.m. with a full dinner included.
“Conferences bring together knowledgeable and enthusiastic people. Keeping your ear to the ground at these events can give you a head start in your profession. Power Up Brooks features a panel of four industry experts from sectors including energy and agri-food and it will be the perfect opportunity to grasp trends that will impact your business,” says Matt Hill, Business Facilitator with Business Link.
In addition to keynote speakers, there are breakout sessions where participants get to choose a topic most applicable to them. These sessions will offer tangible, implementable tools on topics ranging from marketing to employee motivation. The sessions were chosen based on feedback received from businesses – staff has been told that there’s a need for marketing support and finding new markets and customers, so that’s what is being offered.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available online at www.powerupbrooks.com until Friday March 6 2020.
Power Up Brooks is a collaborative initiative and is organized by local partners including ATB Financial, Medicine Hat College, City of Brooks, County of Newell, Business Link, Government of Alberta and APEX Alberta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.