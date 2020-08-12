On August 10, Picture Butte RCMP received complaints of at least four vehicles entered overnight. One truck was stolen and located in a nearby corn field later in the morning. All of the targeted vehicles were believed to have been left unlocked.
Various items were taken including a tool box, bank cards, a dash cam , a mail box key and personal documents.
Picture Butte RCMP are committed to the safety and security of it's citizens but officers need help from residents to help prevent such property crime from occurring. Removing the opportunity for the crime to happen is the easiest way to help. RCMP are reminding citizens to lock motor vehicles and remove all valuables. Commonly stolen items include wallets, purses, spare house and vehicle keys, garage door openers, money, credit cards, personal documents, cell phones, laptops, portable GPS systems, sun glasses, jewelry and tools.
"Everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe", says Staff Sergeant Glenn Henry, "we are encouraging residents to report suspicious activities to the police right away to assist in apprehending and deterring those responsible for these thefts".
If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the Picture Butte RCMP Detachment at 403 732-4429 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play.
