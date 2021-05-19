At approximately 8 am on May 19 Brooks RCMP, Brooks Fire Department, and Brooks EMS responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle collision on Township Road 19-2 (also known as Joanne Trucking Road) near Range Road 14-5 on the outskirts of Brooks.
It was found that a 2015 silver Chevrolet Malibu car had left the roadway and struck a large tree.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 58 year old male from Lethbridge Alberta, suffered serious life threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle.
The male was transported to Brooks Hospital via ground ambulance and was then transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.
Further investigation found that the car was recently stolen from Lethbridge. Police remain on scene and continue to investigate this matter. Traffic is reduced to 1 lane for the duration of the scene investigation; it is expected that the roadway will be fully opened by 3 pm.
