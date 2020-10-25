On Oct. 23 shortly before 6:00 p.m., Raymond RCMP, Raymond Fire Department and ground ambulances responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a two vehicles, approximately 1 kilometre west of Raymond on Highway 52.
With heavy snow fall and snow packed roads, a car travelling eastbound on Highway 52 lost control and collided with a van heading westbound on Highway 52. The 60-year old male driver in the car was ejected and found deceased at the scene. RCMP have been in contact with next of kin.
A 67-year old male driver of the van, a 35-year old female, 31-year old female, a 6-year old male, were all transported to a Lethbridge area hospital where they have been treated and released. A 9-year old female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported via ground ambulance to a Calgary area hospital. The 9-year old remains in stable but serious condition. RCMP remains in contact with the family.
An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene of the collision, while a Ridge Regional Peace Officer, Cardston RCMP and a local Cardston peace officer assisted with traffic control until approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 23.near Raymond
Raymond RCMP are asking the public to avoid travel in inclement weather conditions.
