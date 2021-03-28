Vulcan RCMP are currently assisting in the evacuation of the village of Carmangay due to a large grass fire.
This grass fire spans 7-10 miles and is out of control.
Please stay clear of Highway 520 east of Claresholm and Highway 23 from Barons to Carmangay. Report issued at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.