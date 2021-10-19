On October 18, at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Claresholm RCMP detachment, with the assistance of Stavely Fire Department and M.D. of Willow Creek Peace Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersections of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262 near Stavely, AB.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, where a Mazda pickup truck and a Dodge Journey SUV had collided.
The 68 year old driver of the Mazda pickup truck from Stavely, AB, was deceased. There were three occupants in the Dodge Journey; one occupant was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries, and the other two occupants were treated by EMS and released at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation with the assistance of the K Division Collision Analyst. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.
The name of the deceased is not being released.
