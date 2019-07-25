Cardston County, Alta: Following the theft of ammolite from a mine on July 16, the Raymond/Magrath RCMP have identified the culprits believed to be responsible and charges have been laid.
At 12:43 p.m., the RCMP received a 911 call of a theft in progress. RCMP responded but were unable to locate the suspects.
Investigation determined that 34-year-old Bryan David Fyfe and 26-year-old Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields are alleged to have committed the theft. Public assistance is being sought by the RCMP to locate these two males.
Bryan Fyfe and Logan Heavy Shields have both been charged with Theft over $5,000 as well as a charge under the Petty Trespass Act.
Fyfe is described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’11” tall / 181 lbs.
- Brown hair / brown eyes
- Sideburns and facial hair
Heavy Shields is described as:
- First Nations
- 6’1” tall / 190 lbs.
- Brown hair / brown eyes
- Tattoos on his arm and chest
Bryan David Fyfe is believed to be driving a 1988 GMC pickup truck that is painted all red. It is possible that this truck has recently had its appearance changed to include a black stripe on it.
The value of the ammolite has not been determined but is believed to be valued at over $40,000.
If you have any information about this investigation, or the whereabouts of either Bryan David Fyfe or Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields, please contact the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
