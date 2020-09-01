Raymond/Magrath RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old male.
Marc-Andre Cossette-Doucet was last spoken to on Aug. 30, 2020 in Raymond. Since that time, family and friends have not been able to reach him. Marc-Andre is believed to be driving his 2011 white Dodge Ram truck with Alberta personalized plate "DECOLLE".
Marc-Andre is described as:
6' tall
200 lbs
balding with longer brown hair on the side
brown eyes
If you know the whereabouts of Marc-Andre or his 2011 white Ram truck, please contact Raymond/Magrath at 403-752-3351 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
