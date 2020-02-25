Raymond/Magrath RCMP is asking the for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon.
At approximately 2:40 pm on February 24, Raymond/Magrath RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery at a bank in Magrath. The suspect jumped over the counter, confronted employees of the bank and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank on foot.
The suspect is described as:
•male
•Caucasian
•approximately 6 feet tall
•wearing a tan coloured jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, work gloves with orange and yellow colouring, black mask and sunglasses
If you have information regarding this incident please contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 ( TIPS ), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.