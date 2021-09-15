On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Raymond/Magrath RCMP responded to a report of a car travelling south in the northbound lane of Highway 5.
Raymond/Magrath RCMP conducted a patrol on Highway 5 and located vehicles stopped at the curve in the highway approximately one kilometer south of the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 52. The involved car was located in the west ditch.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the car was travelling south in the designated lane prior to leaving the roadway, however failed to negotiate the curve on the highway. The car lost control and rolled in the west ditch of Highway 5.
Magrath Fire and EMS attended the scene and extricated the lone occupant out of the car. The 65-year-old male from Lethbridge, Alta., was declared deceased at the scene.
The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation.
The circumstances contributing to the collision remain under investigation. The name of the deceased will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.