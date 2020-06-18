Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m., the missing 17-year-old youth female was located deceased in the St. Mary River.
The search, which resumed this morning with Raymond/Magrath RCMP, RCMP Air Services, Lethbridge SAR and Fire Services, Vulcan Fire and Rescue, and Magrath Fire has been concluded.
"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this difficult time," says Sgt. Kevin Wright. "I would like to thank everyone involved for their tireless efforts over the past week during this tragic time."
The name of the deceased will not be released.
