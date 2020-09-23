The Town of Raymond has been selected as a winner of a 2020 Sustainable Communities Award for its work in energy, it was recently announced by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
The awards honour and celebrate the most innovative environmental initiatives in cities and communities across Canada.
Raymond was recognized for its Electrical Net Zero Project as the first Canadian community to become operationally net-zero electrically. Raymond is one of 11 municipalities from across Canada chosen by the FCM for their efforts in one of nine categories: asset management; brownfields; climate change; energy; neighbourhoods; transportation; waste; water; and a new category in honour of Green Municipal Fund’s 20th anniversary.
Winners in each category will deliver a live, TED-talk-style presentation on their projects at FCM’s virtual Sustainable Communities Conference Oct. 20-22. Recipients in each category are also eligible for the Inspire Award, given to the most creative and innovative project following the conference.
“Local solutions – scaled up – deliver major national impact, like economic growth and the emission reductions Canada needs to meet its climate-change goals,” said Bill Karsten, FCM president. “Whether it is through improved energy efficiency, fewer greenhouse gas emissions or stronger local infrastructure, local governments get the job done efficiently and cost-effectively because they connect solutions to local needs and local realities. This year’s FCM Sustainable Communities Award winners embody those principles of sustainability and collaboration. Moreover, they exemplify how municipal innovation can have concrete impacts and deliver for Canadians.”
“The Town of Raymond has a proud 20th-century pioneer history and we are pleased to be able to carry that tradition into the 21st century,” added Raymond Mayor Jim Depew. “By securing a carbon-free power source to offset our entire municipal operations, we have improved fiscal certainty in our budgeting processes as well as helping us become more environmentally sustainable in our operations. Raymond is incredibly proud to be Canada’s first municipality to become net-zero electrically. Looking beyond election cycles, securing our future, and positioning Raymond for continued success long after our time on council has passed.”
The Sustainable Communities Awards are an initiative of FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF), a $1-billion program, delivered through FCM and funded by the Government of Canada.
FCM unites more than 2,000 local governments representing more than 90 per cent of Canadians in every province and territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.