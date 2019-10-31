Visitors had an owl of a good time Oct. 25 at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, located at the river bottom in Lethbridge. It was the grand opening of the centre's brand new Owl Exhibit. Families and friends were able to learn more about local owl species through a hands-on exhibit designed for all ages. Activities included games, crafts, storytelling and the premiere attraction was the special guest appearance by owls from the Coaldale-based Alberta Birds of Prey Centre. Young and young-at-heart had a unique opportunity to sign up for a meet and greet session with the owls.
Program Co-ordinator Jessica Deacon-Rogers said the centre's exhibits change every six months.
“This one opened just this week. It will be up until April. It's really exiting. Owls are a really amazing animal to learn more about. The exhibit focuses on six local owl species we have in the Lethbridge area,” Deacon-Rogers explained, during the grand opening.
Deacon-Rogers noted the centre worked with the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre for the exhibit for information. “But also, part of the exhibit will go to the Birds of Prey Centre after it is finished here, so they can add to their exhibition.”
An interesting activity for visitors was having a chance to dissect owl pellets.
“Visitors could look at owl pellets and find the bones and things inside of it to see what an owl's been eating,” said Deacon-Rogers.
One of the demonstrations during the grand opening was the “Hear Like An Owl” activity, which had visitors step outside to spend five to 10 minutes experiencing what it would be like to hear like an owl.
Deacon-Rogers added an owl's hearing is much better than a human's.
Since the new exhibit is all about owls, Program Leader Taylor Hecker said he showed visitors an Orbitor listening device, which simulates a part of the owl and helps it focus in on a sound and into its ears.
“When you put this on and point it at something you can hear really well. It amplifies the sound coming from that direction,” Hecker explained.
Helen Schuler offers southern Alberta nature enthusiasts, of all ages, a plethora of activities and events.
For kids aged 6-10 there's the Junior Naturalists drop-in program on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Topics coming up include owls on Nov. 2 and weasels on Nov. 16. Adults must sign children in and pick them up promptly at noon
Also for kids aged 6-10 don't miss Run Wild or PD Day Camp Nov. 21-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fun nature-based games and activities designed to burn off energy and get kids outside. The cost is $70. Call 403-320-3064 to register.
For ages 11-15, it's Rock Climbing “Extreme by Nature” Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. This program includes a climbing lesson and free time to climb at the University of Lethbridge. Cost is $5 per person. Call 403-320-3064 to register.
Don't miss the owl Discovery Walk Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. Fun for all ages!
On Nov. 30 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. “Extreme by Nature” presents Ugly Sweaters. Create your own ugly Christmas sweater. Discover a fun way to upcycle those ugly old sweaters you just don't wear. Call 403-320-3064 to register.
There's also the Community Art Gallery Exhibition at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, which showcases nature, science and environmentally-themed displays. The exhibits typically run approximately eight weeks.
If you are interested in proposing an exhibition please contact Marianne Virag at 403-329-7379. Expression of interest deadline is Nov. 15. Artists will receive confirmation of exhibition by Nov. 30. Due to limited space, not all expressions of interest will result in an exhibition.
Helen Schuler Nature Centre is open daily with winter hours from 1-4 p.m. Closed Mondays.
