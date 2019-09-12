The 30th Annual Pumpkin Festival is ready to go at the end of this month.
Shannon Elves, the head organizer of the Pumpkin Festival, says that the Festival will have a concession, fantastic pumpkin treats, and music by Shawny Cash and Good Times Charlie. Activities at the Festival, Elves says, will include a Kids Corral and crafts, face painting, entertainment, food and pumpkin pie, live and silent auctions, petting zoo, hay rides, a giant pumpkin contest, and a vegetable growing contest for kids.
The pumpkin festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Haven Garden Centre on Sept. 28.
The Festival will also feature pumpkin judging and a brand new kids vegetable contest. Entries for the vegetable contest are that entries must be brought to the festival from nine to 11 a.m. on September 28th; each child may enter one vegetable grown by them in the category they choose to enter; and the vegetables may not be altered in any way unless they are entered in the ‘Most Creative’ category.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest vegetable, the smallest vegetable, the strangest vegetable, and the most creative vegetable with the age categories being 3-6 and 7-10.
Elves says that proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Wish Foundation. The Foundation, Elves says, has a has a goal to raise enough funds to grant three wishes, approximately $30,000. The event was organized by a local committee with the help of Green Haven Garden Centre with the hope of achieving that goal in mind.
“This is a a wonderful event for family and children to enjoy supporting a great cause in the Children's Wish Foundation,” Elves says. “The Foundation works so hard to grant heartfelt wishes of children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses including serious genetic and neurological diagnoses, so we’re delighted to help them accomplish this.”
