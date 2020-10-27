Brooks residents will have another opportunity to have their say with their opinions on where their taxes are allocated in the upcoming City of Brooks budget.
City of Brooks “Budget 2021: Have your say!” public survey opened October 15 and will take place at website: https://brooksbudget.ethelo.net/page/YourProperty-Taxes until Nov. 15.
It is a useful tool for City administrators and Shelley Thomas, Manager of Finance says this is the fourth year for the City of Brooks online budget survey. Opinions from citizens will be considered and/or implemented for 2021 Brooks civic budget.
Questions on people’s opinions on property taxes; RCMP services; snow and ice removal; recreation; athletic field; parks and playgrounds; road maintenance, storm water maintenance and municipal public safety.
“We have gotten increased participation each year, certainly not as much as we would like but public participation, especially in the budget process is really really important,” explains Thomas. “It is very very difficult to get that public participation, but we really like the platform, we think it is a progressive platform. More and more people are online all the time and we have gotten an increase each year.”
The City of Brooks offers a prize for those who participate in the opportunity. She says this isn’t a frivolous exercise and says the information is important and beneficial.
“As far as the information being heft, it is the first thing we present to council when we start budget deliberations,” explains Thomas. “There hasn’t been any big surprises but obviously we know that the more people that participate, the more valuable the information goes because it is a better representation. We are hoping it will increase in popularity this year.”
Because of the Alberta provincial government’s talk of lowering the amount of money available to municipalities and with the overall provincial and local socio-economic state not being overly healthy, there is concern about fiscal belt tightening.
While Thomas said this year is extremely important for feedback, ten departments ten sliders, yes no questionnaire devised from our management team. One of the questions is based on whether or not there should be money allocated on infrastructure spending to spend on technology to better hold on online meetings. That way, more members of the public can watch meetings at home.
There is room for general comments and opinions on spending on services. The straightforward survey only takes a few moments to complete.
“We didn’t change the survey too much in the circumstance but there are a few little twists and turns and specific questions pertaining to discussions we have been have or are having,” explains Thomas. “This year is very important. We know that our council has no appetite to increase taxes this year. We have to do a better job of even staff, department managers have to do a better job of prioritizing what’s important. Certainly for council, what’s important to the public is the best way to prioritize.”
The findings will be compiled and then council deliberations on the budget will occur in early December.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Thomas at 403-362-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.