Pincher Creek and area residents are invited to share their thoughts on local healthcare delivery and services at a meeting of the Oldman River Health Advisory Council (HAC).
The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Pincher Creek Health Centre, 1222 Bev McLachlin Dr.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) South Zone leadership will provide an update on health services within the zone and a presentation will be made about harm reduction services in the region.
This is your opportunity to:
·Bring your community’s voice forward to provide input on local and regional health.
·Provide feedback to AHS regarding healthcare services.
·Learn about the Oldman River HAC.
The public is welcome to attend the entire meeting; an opportunity to engage with council is set for approximately 12:10 p.m.
For more information, please call 1-877-275-8830 or visit our website at www.ahs.ca/ac.
Health Advisory Councils play an important role in supporting the strategic direction of AHS by engaging members of their communities throughout Alberta in a respectful, transparent and accountable manner. Public participation is essential to improving the quality and accountability of health services. Working in partnership with AHS is an important way to ensure that services are more responsive to the needs of those who use them.
AHS is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.