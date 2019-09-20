It was an opportunity to present the uniqueness of Prairie Rose School Division and the challenges of having such a geographically large division when trustees met with Alberta education minister Adriana LaGrange prior to their regular board meeting on Sept. 11.
PRSD chair Stuart Angle said it was the first ever visit to central office of an education minister, although some had visited individual schools in the past.
“She's the first minister to visit division office and it was a great meeting,” said Angle, noting that LaGrange is familiar with the unique challenges of a rural school division.
The meeting included an overview of PRSD, which operates 18 public schools, two outreach schools, and 18 colony schools. As of Sept. 3, PRSD has 3,112 students enrolled.
The jurisdiction 30,000 sq. km, making it the second largest school division in the province, based on geographical area.
Given the vast area, transportation is an ongoing concern for PRSD and in particular, travel time for the students.
“Distance really matters in rural school divisions and she (LaGrange) is somewhat familiar with that,” said Angle.
According to a document presented at the meeting, PRSD statistics show 83 bus routes throughout the division, with the longest bus ride time being 109 minutes.
Transportation is also a huge cost for the division. The 2019-20 transportation budget is set at $5.18 million, down slightly from the previous year.
Also discussed were capital projects and planning and schools of necessity. Oyen School, South Central High School, the recently opened Prairie Mennonite Alternative School, and Burdett School were the focus of this segment of the meeting.
Additional PRSD requests:
1. If you plan to consult with Albertans, consult with Albertans.
“The current Education Act consultations were not a true consultation process, but rather a chance for the Ministry to provide information. It has been said that Choice in Education Act would be through a thorough consultation. What will this look like?”
2. Reconsider the current PECBA legislation.
“The current version is a give-a-way model that school boards are being told to accept without any certainty whether the contract will be funded.”
3. Transportation funding should follow the student, when schools of necessity are established.
“Moving our Redcliff Mennonite students from a small, overcrowded facility in Redcliff to an unused surplus school in Medicine Hat should not be penalized but supported by government. This is a school of necessity. These students would not otherwise be in school.”
Overall, Angle said the meeting with LaGrange was successful and busy and PRSD was able to present its challenges and successes to her.
