Prairie Rose School Division trustees held their organizational meeting prior to the start of their regular board meeting on Sept. 11.
Stuart Angle will hold onto his position as chair and Cathy Hogg was elected as vice-chair.
During the regular meeting, trustees discussed dates for an informal meeting to be be held with Redcliff town council. Trustees settled on a couple of dates that would be sent back to Redcliff to determine a suitable date for both dates. No topic was provided in the letter.
Superintendent Roger Clarke discussed a letter received from Pembina Hills Public Schools regarding the Alberta government’s assurance and funding review. Six committees will meet weekly over the next few weeks to discuss high school funding, inclusion, transportation, learning supports, distributed learning, and efficiencies (common calendar, size of school boards, trustee compensation). PRSD secretary-treasurer Ryan Boser was in Edmonton for the transportation discussion.
“Ryan’s in Edmonton, along with other secretary-treasurers to talk about transportation and how it’s being funded and how to fund it moving forward,” said Clarke.
Clarke also shared with trustees a letter from Alberta Education minister Adriana LaGrange indicating that it would not be providing funding for a playground at Schuler School.
While the school met two of the necessary criteria - Kindergarten to Gr. 6 and announcing the playground funding program after January, 2014, it does not meet the requirement of being built on a greenfield site.
The letter further encouraged them to apply for a grant through Alberta’s Community Facility Enhancement program.
