Praxis Science Outreach Society’s 28th annual Family Science Olympics will be held on Saturday, October 26, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Medicine Hat College.
The Family Science Olympics is a free annual event designed for families to participate in hands on science learning. It is hoped that families will learn about the wonders of science and that science surrounds all of us each and every day.
Through holding the annual event, we are hoping:
1. To dispel, in the minds of the public the “scientists” myths and stereotypes and to show that science and technology can be interesting. Not all scientists are in a laboratory performing work.
2. To allow participants a “fun” experience in an effort to enhance and develop attitudes towards courses and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Patty Rooks, Senior Scientific Consultant can be contacted at 403-527-5365 (Praxis Office) or 403.528.0182 (cell) and will be available at Medicine Hat College (main foyer) on Saturday, October 26, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Praxis Science Outreach Society is southeastern Alberta’s vital link to the scientific and educational community. The Society offers FREE services to all of the school districts, schools, students, clubs and community groups in southeast Alberta.
