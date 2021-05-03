After working with students and families for 31 years, Prairie Rose Public School Superintendent Roger Clarke has announced his retirement from the Superintendent’s role, effective November 1, 2021.
Roger Clarke joined Prairie Rose in August 2017 following a long career as a teacher and superintendent with Fort Vermilion School Division. His wealth of experience as an educator and leader has made a significant impact on the quality of education and programming offered to Prairie Rose families over the past four years. This has included the expansion of options for students such as the South Alberta Hockey Academy, the Dave Rozdeba Flight Academy, rodeo clubs and programs, agriculture and fine arts initiatives, a partnership with Medicine Hat Public Schools and the Medicine Hat College with the Coulee Collegiate program, the Badlands Cre8tions entrepreneurial program at Eagle Butte High School and many more.
“Over the past four years, Prairie Rose has been fortunate to learn and grow under Roger’s guidance,” says Prairie Rose Board Chair Stuart Angle. “Roger understands the challenges, but also the benefits, of living in rural Alberta and has led our board to explore new and exciting opportunities for children. The board thanks Roger for his passion and leadership excellence and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
“The decision to retire presents many mixed emotions,” says Clarke. “The need to spend time with elderly parents is a significant driver and has played a major part in altering the life plan for my wife and I. Since moving to Southern Alberta in 2017 I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the Prairie Rose family. Prairie Rose staff are passionate about inspiring and teaching children. This is evident across the division and I am incredibly proud of what I see happening in our schools. I have also been fortunate to work with an exceptional executive team, group of school leaders, central office staff and board of trustees, who work tirelessly to make these creative ideas come to life. I know they will continue to explore and implement amazing learning opportunities for students and families in Prairie Rose. We really only have the limits we as adults create. Thank you all for joining me in being positive difference makers for kids!”
The Prairie Rose School Division board of trustees will begin the process of selecting a new Superintendent of Schools immediately with a transition of the leadership position this fall.
